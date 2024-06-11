Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Sandalwood actor Darshan has been arrested in connection with a murder case, allegedly involving a text message to his second wife. Social media is flooded with anti-Darshan sentiments and memes. Despite his fans' support, many celebrate his arrest, speculating about its impact on his career. The victim was allegedly killed on Darshan's instruction, leading to the arrest of 10 individuals.

    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Bengaluru (June 11): Sandalwood actor Darshan has been arrested in a murder case. Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was killed allegedly because he had texted Pavitra Gowda, identified as Darshan's second wife. The accused have leaked information suggesting that the killing was done on Darshan's instruction. He was arrested after evidence against him became available. Following Darshan's arrest, social media has been flooded with various troll memes, including celebrations of his incarceration and other anti-Darshan sentiments.

    Darshan himself cannot write a 300-word essay, leading some people to troll that "Jail is fixed" (implying that Darshan is now facing consequences for his actions). Additionally, a meme circulating features a movie clip, jokingly suggesting that Darshan has already written a 300-word essay. This isn't Darshan's first brush with the law; he had previously served jail time in a case involving the assault of his wife. Now, Darshan has trolled that he is going to meet the inmates of his old jail, referring to the same incident.

    Despite the controversy, Ittha Darshan's fans continue to stand by the actor. However, even their posts supporting Darshan are now being trolled. Some argue that Darshan's actions, while condemned, have been punished, as he acknowledges. 

    Many social media posts are celebrating Darshan's arrest, with some speculating about the impact on his career. Darshan's film "Sarathi," released after his previous jail time, was a super hit. Now, some are even suggesting that this arrest could be a promotion tactic by Darshan to ensure another successful film.

    Further memes mock Darshan's absence from Kannada news channels, joking that he's appeared on an English news channel instead. The victim, Renukaswamy, hailing from Chitradurga, was allegedly called to Bangalore and murdered upon Darshan's instruction. Police have arrested a total of 10 individuals in connection with the murder case.

