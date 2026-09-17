A foreign travel vlogger named Stef recently shared a viral video documenting his first experience on the Delhi Metro. He was pleasantly shocked by the state-of-the-art facilities, cleanliness, and air conditioning, comparing the infrastructure to that of Japan and South Korea.

A foreigner was pleasantly delighted by his first encounter with the Delhi Metro. He claimed that the metro station's state-of-the-art facilities and cleanliness reminded him of Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. The caption on the video he posted said, “Delhi Metro shocked me.” In a video shared on Instagram, the foreign travel vlogger, who goes by Stef, documented his journey from the airport to New Delhi station and shared his first impression of the Delhi Metro. “I can’t believe that I’m in India right now, for real," he said at the beginning before making his way towards the metro station from the airport.

Additionally, he asked an airport employee where to take the metro and made his first try at saying "namaste." He moved forward when the person directed him in that direction. Stef was thrilled by the metro station's architecture and cleanliness as soon as he walked in.

“Everything is clean," he said. “If I’m not wrong, this is like a new metro as well. This one could be like South Korea or Japan as well. It’s like perfect. But it gives me like Japan vibes. You know, the same colors for the metro and the airport as well."

He pointed out the amenities at the station after being taken aback by the cheap fee upon buying the ticket. When the train arrived, his joy persisted. He saw that the metro had ample seats and air conditioning after boarding. "Nice metro, dude. Nice metro," he said.

Watch Viral Video

He also spoke with a passenger who enquired about his origins throughout the trip. He playfully replied that he was Indian when asked whether he was from overseas before carrying on with his discussion on the metro. He also encountered the packed side of Delhi at the end, as he attempted to navigate a flight of stairs through the throng.

How Did Social Media React?

Since then, social media users have taken notice of his video and responded to his astonishment at Delhi Metro's sophisticated infrastructure, air conditioning, and cleanliness. “Indian Metro in Delhi is one of the best in the world," an individual commented.

Another jokingly said, “AC in metro made him happy.. Dude……"

“I love to watch India from a foreigner’s perspective… welcome to india though..Namaste," said a user.