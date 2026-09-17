Delhi CM Rekha Gupta wished PM Modi on his birthday, highlighting Delhi’s development, new opportunities for citizens and the capital’s contribution to the broader vision of a developed India.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offered birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She congratulated him for his leadership qualities and expressed gratitude towards him for the guidance and support that she claimed Delhi had been receiving from him all along. In her post on social media, Gupta expressed that the national capital was moving forward with new vigour, competence, and confidence under his leadership.

PM Modi Birthday: CM Rekha Gupta Sends Message

While offering her birthday wishes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pointed out the changes happening in Delhi and the development in terms of improving the life of its people. She stated that the development of the national capital had brought about new facilities, opportunities and hope among the people.

Gupta stressed that the process of developing the capital should be centred around its people. It includes women, youth, working couples, old people and children who will make their future dreams here.

The Chief Minister stated that the development can become significant only when its fruits reach the various segments of society and manifest themselves in their life.

Developed Delhi and the Vision of Developed ,India

Rekha Gupta also associated the development of Delhi with the vision of a developed India. She said that the city has reason to be proud of the contribution it is making to achieve the larger developmental objectives of the nation through the increasing capabilities and strength of the capital.

In this way, she conveyed her message of keeping up with the national development story while making progress in the context of Delhi and highlighted the need to keep moving ahead under the guidance of the current PM.

CM Rekha Gupta Praised PM Modi’s Dedication to Nation

She praised the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards nation-building and his dedication to pushing the nation forward.

She said that this dedication can be considered a source of inspiration for citizens. In conclusion to her birthday message, she requested blessings from Baba Kashi Vishwanath for the Prime Minister and prayed for blessings to be always by him.

She also wished PM Modi on his birthday behalf of the people of Delhi.