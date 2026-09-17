A thief in Surat faced humiliation after getting stuck in a security grill while attempting burglary at an NRI’s locked house. The viral video shows locals beating him before police launched an investigation.

A dramatic incident in Gujarat’s Surat has gone viral after a suspected thief was caught in an embarrassing situation. The man, whose identity is still unknown, was trapped in the steel security grill of a locked house belonging to a non-resident Indian (NRI).

The video, widely shared on social media, shows the man entangled in the grill, struggling to free himself. Onlookers gathered quickly, some beating him with sticks and rods. Passersby stopped their vehicles to watch the scene unfold.

Kapodara police later confirmed the incident took place about ten days ago in Rajaramnagar Society, Nana Varachha.

Police Response

Inspector M.R. Solanki said no official complaint was lodged at the time. The police are investigating based on the viral footage and have contacted the house owner, Kishorebhai, who lives in America.

Kishorebhai told police his house had been closed for a long time and contained no valuables. He confirmed no theft occurred.

Investigation Continues

Authorities are still trying to identify the man and determine his true intentions. Preliminary findings suggest he attempted to break into the property but ended up trapped. Police said the investigation is ongoing and will rely on video evidence and witness accounts.