As PM Narendra Modi celebrated his 76th birthday on Thursday, several celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry, including Akshay Kumar, Ricky Kej, and Anupam Kher, took to X to extend their warm wishes and praise his leadership.

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, and several celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry took to X to extend their wishes.

Entertainment Industry Extends Wishes

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a message encouraging people to use the occasion to help others. On X, he wrote, “Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face… just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal.”

Musician Ricky Kej posted a selfie with PM Modi from their meeting and expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's efforts towards artists and Indian culture. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji! Extremely grateful your tireless dedication to uplifting unsung artists, reviving and shining a light on our rich art and culture, and inspiring a renewed sense of pride in everything Bharatiya. May this year bring you great health, vision, and continued success, guiding India to even greater heights. Huge congratulations on leading a super-successful BRICS summit!” Kej wrote.

Actor Jackie Shroff also wished the Prime Minister on the occasion. “Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday! #HappyBirthday @narendramodi @PMOIndia,” he wrote on X.

Anupam Kher shared an extended birthday message, recalling his first meeting with PM Modi in Ahmedabad and describing the interaction as inspiring. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable and most beloved Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May God grant you a long, healthy, and joyful life. You are not only an inspiration to millions of Indians but also to countless people across various countries around the world. My first meeting with you in Ahmedabad was extremely inspiring for me. I wholeheartedly respect your honesty, integrity, tireless hard work, discipline, and dedication to the nation. You are a rare and selfless leader for whom the motherland is always paramount. I pray to the Lord that you continue to lead the country for many years to come with the same energy, unwavering resolve, and dedication. Once again, heartfelt birthday wishes, Modi Ji. Jai Hind!” Kher wrote.

Political Leaders Greet PM Modi

The birthday wishes from the entertainment industry came alongside greetings from political leaders. President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Modi on Thursday. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. In the last 25 years of your tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, you have established many new benchmarks of good governance and have given unprecedented momentum and a new direction to inclusive development. With a sense of cultural pride…" she wrote.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted Modi's 25 years of public service and referred to his vision of “Seva, Sankalp, and Sushasan” in his birthday message. "Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! As India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister, your leadership has been truly historic. Marking 25 exemplary years of public service, from leading Gujarat as a transformational CM to…" he wrote.

BJP Launches 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

The BJP is organising the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Modi's birthday. According to the information provided, the campaign will feature service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)