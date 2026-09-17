Two terrorists were neutralised in a joint intelligence-based counter-terrorism operation in Udhampur's Brattal area. The op was launched by the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF following confirmed inputs of terrorist presence.

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): Two terrorists were neutralised in a joint intelligence-based counter-terrorism operation launched by security forces in the Brattal area of Udhampur during the intervening night of September 16 and 17.According to the White Knight Corps, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, following which troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted operation.

#WhiteKnightCorps | #CounterTerrorismOperations 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗡 | 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗗 In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in… pic.twitter.com/4UokfN8NgF — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 17, 2026

Operation Amidst Hostile Conditions

The operation was conducted despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, and resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists. The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area, the White Knight Corps said.

Security forces remain deployed in the area to track and neAutralise any remaining threat.

The encounter took place in the Majalta area of Udhampur, where security forces had launched a search operation late on Wednesday evening following reports of suspicious movement in the area.

White Knight Corps' Statement

The White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said, "In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur."

It further said that troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility. (ANI)