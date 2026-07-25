The Delhi Metro has restored regular services across all stations after the Cockroach Janata Party formally withdrew its agitation. The decision ends days of closures at 18 central Delhi stations that caused significant commuter disruptions.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has restored regular passenger services at all stations. The move follows the formal withdrawal of the agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party. "Entry gates of all Metro Stations of the Delhi Metro network are now open", the DMRC said on The decision follows days of security restrictions and staggered closures at 18 key central Delhi metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and New Delhi. The curbs led to major commuter disruptions during peak hours.

Security Curbs and Affected Stations

Security personnel and law enforcement agencies cleared barriers at major central stations after evaluating the situation following the official end of the sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

The closed stations were Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan, and New Delhi. While the stations themselves remain closed to the public, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

DMRC Service Update on Station Closures

"Service Update: The below-mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, the interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat... Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) posted on X.

Reason for Protest Withdrawal

The withdrawal of the weeks-long demonstration--which centred on examination paper leak controversies and systemic reforms--was finalised after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation and the Centre agreed to key student demands. (ANI)