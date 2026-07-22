DMRC announced the reopening of Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and Jhandewalan metro stations. Earlier, 16 stations near the Parliament complex were temporarily closed for security amid the Monsoon Session and a planned protest march.

Delhi Metro Reopens Key Stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that the entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations have been reopened for passengers. In a service update posted on X, the DMRC confirmed the resumption of full passenger movement at these key stations. "Entry gates for Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open," the DMRC stated.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the entry and exit gates at the Jhandewalan metro station on the Blue Line have been reopened for passenger movement. "Entry and Exit gates for Jhandewalan metro station is now open," the DMRC stated.

Temporary Closures Amid Security Concerns

Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of 16 metro stations to maintain security, while ensuring that train switching options remain accessible at major nodes. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, stations that have been closed till further instructions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate. Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a post on X, detailed the specific locations affected by the security protocols and clarified how passenger transfers will function.

The shutdown comes on the third day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session as all sixteen metro stations sit in the close vicinity of Jantar Mantar and the Parliament complex.

Similarly, on Sunday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of five central Delhi stations, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, "due to security reasons."With the CJP calling for its "Chalo Sansad" march, Delhi Police heightened security measures near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session. Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force were stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session. (ANI)