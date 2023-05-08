Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Metro introduces QR code-based paper tickets; Here's how to use it

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken another important step towards improving passengers' travel experiences by adopting QR code-based paper tickets for all of its lines. The new paper tickets are now ready for usage, and this change is anticipated to give metro users with a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

    Delhi Metro introduces QR code based paper tickets Here is how to use it gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    The Delhi Metro has introduced paper tickets with QR codes for travel. This service is now accessible on all lines beginning Monday, May 8. Aside from the tokens, commuters will now be able to utilise it. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also said that actual tokens would be phased away gradually.

    The DMRC has also improved its AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates and token/customer service desks to accept QR-based paper tickets. DMRC is also considering offering mobile-based QR tickets by the end of May. This would eliminate the requirement for actual ticket purchases at stations/counters.

    By the end of May, the transporter is also targeting to introduce mobile-based QR tickets, making travel in Delhi Metro more seamless, easy, and time-saving by eliminating the need to queue for tickets at station counters. It also plans to make all AFC gates on the network QR code-compliant by the end of June this year, as well as upgrade ticket vending machines to issuing QR-based paper tickets, according to the statement.

    Here's how to use QR tickets

    1. Passengers will be permitted to enter only from the station where the non-refundable QR ticket was issued, and not from any other station. However, if revenue services fail, a refund of the QR-based paper ticket would be issued. 

    2. Passengers will be able to join the metro system within 60 minutes after receiving such a ticket.  If a traveller does not enter the system using the ticket within 60 minutes, the ticket becomes invalid.

    For the time being, a QR-based paper ticket will only allow transit between two designated stations, according to the statement.

    3. The AFC gates will not open with the ticket if the customer wishes to leave from any intermediate station before to the destination station. In this situation, the traveller will be given a free departure ticket, while the customer service operator will keep the old QR-based paper ticket.

    4. If a person wishes to leave from a station other than the destination station, the AFC gates will once again refuse to open with the ticket. The customer will then be required to pay the fare difference before being allowed to go. According to the statement, the customer service representative will issue an exit ticket while keeping the previous QR-based paper ticket. 

    Any photographic image (shot on a mobile phone) or copy of a QR-based paper ticket will not be regarded genuine, authorities stated, and passengers possessing such an image or copy would be viewed as 'without a valid ticket' and dealt with accordance to DMRC guidelines.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
