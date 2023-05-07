Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

Accusing Kejriwal of faking a simple lifestyle and instead spending crores on his residence, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said that in contrast to this, the epitome of simplicity in Delhi was his party leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

The Congress claimed on Sunday that the amount spent on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was Rs 171 crore rather than the Rs 45 crore reported earlier because his government had to buy additional flats for officers whose houses had to be demolished or vacated for the CM's residential complex expansion.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken accused Kejriwal of feigning a modest lifestyle and instead spending billions on his property, claiming that the pinnacle of simplicity in Delhi was his party leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"In 15 years of rule, the amount spent by Sheila Dikshit's entire cabinet on their homes is no match for the amount spent by Arvind Kejriwal on the renovation of his palace," Maken said.

Also Read | BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, flays links with SDPI

He said that the amount spent on Kejriwal's apartment was Rs 171 crore, not Rs 45 crore, and that this was amid the Covid epidemic, when people were scrambling for hospital beds and oxygen.

"I'll go over how Rs 171 crore was spent. Kejriwal's official house – 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines — is surrounded by four residential complexes. These four home complexes comprise a total of 22 officer's units. Of those 22, 15 were either vacated or demolished, and the remaining seven were told they would not be re-allotted," Maken added.

To compensate for these properties, the Kejriwal administration allegedly purchased 21 Type-5 flats in the Commonwealth Games Village for Rs 126 crore.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Congress' lies fully exposed, BJP will form govt with full majority, says PM Modi

"As a result of the expansion of his residence, the price of these 21 flats must also be included in the total cost spent on Kejriwal's residence," the Congress leader added.

Maken further claimed that this was a breach of privilege because the government cleared the budget but made no mention of Kejriwal's property remodelling. He said that the refurbishment also ignored heritage, greenery, and Delhi's master plan.

Since becoming chief minister in 2015, Kejriwal has been residing at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines neighbourhood. According to authorities, the villa also houses the chief minister's camp office, which is situated across 5000 square metres.

The purported Rs 45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal's official apartment is the subject of a political brawl. The Congress launched a stinging attack on the Aam Aadmi Party last month over the reported expenditure of crores on Kejriwal's official apartment, calling it "shameful" and like the party smacking its followers in the face.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: ‘Didn't expect from you...' Owaisi slams Sonia Gandhi as she campaigns for Shettar