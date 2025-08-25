Delhi Metro fares have been revised from Aug 25, 2025, with hikes ranging from ₹1 to ₹4, and up to ₹5 on the Airport Express Line. New slabs start at ₹11 and go up to ₹64. Smart card users will continue to get up to 20% discounts.

Commuters in Delhi-NCR will have to spend more on their metro journeys starting today, August 25, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a fare hike across all routes. The revision increases ticket prices by ₹1 to ₹4, while the Airport Express Line fares will see a hike of up to ₹5, according to DMRC.

DMRC Confirms Nominal Increase

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC confirmed the fare revision, calling it a “nominal increase”. Officials said the hike is aimed at maintaining operational efficiency without burdening passengers heavily.

New Fare Slabs Implemented

The revised metro fares are as follows:

₹11 for 0–2 km

₹21 for 2–5 km

₹32 for 5–12 km

₹43 for 12–21 km

₹54 for 21–32 km

₹64 for beyond 32 km

For the Airport Express Line, the hike is between ₹1 and ₹5, depending on the distance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Special Fares On Sundays And Holidays

On Sundays and national holidays, the metro will charge lower rates:

₹11 for 0–2 km and 2–5 km

₹21 for 5–12 km

₹32 for 12–21 km

₹43 for 21–32 km

₹54 for beyond 32 km

This reduced fare structure is intended to encourage more passengers to travel during weekends and holidays.

Discounts For Smart Card Users

Even with the fare hike, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has retained special concessions for smart card users. Commuters will continue to receive a 10% discount on every journey made using a smart card. In addition, passengers can avail an extra 10% discount during off-peak hours — before 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm, and after 9 pm — making travel more economical for regular users.

Aim To Balance Affordability And Operations

DMRC clarified that the revision is meant to support operational efficiency while ensuring metro travel remains affordable for the city’s daily commuters.