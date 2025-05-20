Uber has introduced metro ticketing on its app in Delhi, powered by ONDC. This service allows users to plan trips, buy QR tickets, and access real-time information, with expansion to other cities planned for 2025.

Ride-hailing platform Uber announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), starting with Delhi Metro. Uber said that it would soon provide B2B Logistics via the ONDC network, a service that will enable companies to request on-demand logistics from Uber's delivery network without having their own fleet, and that three further locations in India are scheduled to become operational in 2025.

Uber customers in the national capital may now plan their metro travels, purchase QR-based tickets, and get real-time transport information directly from the Uber app. Uber said the service will initially facilitate food deliveries, with its underlying technology designed to scale to sectors such as e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare logistics.

This effort builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) made in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, in which Uber pledged to work with ONDC to expand the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.