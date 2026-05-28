Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi for guidance on the state's development. He also met Union HM Amit Shah, who assured positive decisions on MSP increase, ethanol quota, and loan restructuring for sugar and onion farmers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his guidance on key development issues concerning the state. During the meeting, CM also briefed him on various ongoing projects and initiatives being implemented in Maharashtra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that the interaction provided valuable direction and "positive energy" for the state's development agenda, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his time and guidance. In a post on X, Fadnavis wrote: "Today, we met our leader and the nation's beloved Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi and received his guidance on various subjects for the development of Maharashtra." He further added that "Information about various projects and campaigns in Maharashtra was also provided to him on this occasion. The meeting and guidance of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji always provide positive energy. Our heartfelt thanks to him!"

Meeting with Amit Shah on Farmer Issues

The CM also held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the sugar cooperative industry and onion-producing farmers and assured that a positive decision regarding the increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP), increasing the ethanol quota, and loan restructuring will be taken.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, the CM reflected on the outcomes of the meeting, recognising the meeting as productive. He stated that a proposal regarding ethanol has been requested, which, if approved, will resolve the issues of the sugar mill owners. "A positive discussion took place. Union HM Amit Shah stated that a positive decision will be taken regarding raising the MSP (Minimum Support Price), increasing the ethanol quota, and loan restructuring. The MSP will be increased. The ethanol quota will be increased. A proposal has been requested regarding ethanol. If approved, the issues faced by sugar mill owners will be resolved," he said.

Relief for Onion Farmers

Furthermore, regarding the Onion and Agriculture crisis, CM Fadnavis said that a decision will be taken within 10 days. He said that the state government has demanded that the procurement of onions by NAFED be increased to 10 lakh tonnes, along with the demand for an increase in procurement prices. (ANI)