Kewal Singh Dhillon has been appointed the new Punjab BJP president, vowing to work for farmers and youth and win the 2027 assembly polls. The party also named new chiefs for Delhi, Haryana, and Tripura, including Archana Gupta and Harsh Malhotra.

Kewal Singh Dhillon Vows to Make Punjab 'Best State'

Newly-appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Thursday outlined an ambitious vision for the state's farmers and youth while asserting that the party will emerge victorious in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhillon said, "We have to work to make Punjab the best state in the world. We will work for the welfare of farmers and employ the youth.BJP will form the next government in Punjab"

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin has appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new president of the party's Punjab unit, succeeding Sunil Jakhar. Kewal Singh Dhillon is a former Congress leader who served as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly (2012-17) for the constituency of Barnala. Dhillon joined the BJP on June 4, 2022.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also congratulated Dhillion on the new role. "Wishing him great success in strengthening the party across Punjab," he said in an X post.

BJP Appoints New State Chiefs in Delhi, Haryana and Tripura

Along with Dhillon, the BJP also appointed new party state unit presidents for Delhi, Tripura and Haryana. Archana Gupta has been named the President of the BJP's Haryana unit, while Union Minister of State (MoS) Harsh Malhotra has become the President of the BJP's Delhi state unit.

Haryana: Archana Gupta Focuses on Women's Empowerment

Newly appointed Haryana BJP State President, Archana Gupta, thanked the top BJP leadership for their trust and asserted that her priority will be to strengthen the organisation further, bring communal harmony and ensure greater participation of women in politics and the economy. "Women's empowerment will remain a key focus... When the Prime Minister introduced the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, other political parties opposed it. Women saw clearly which party supported them and which opposed them. In Bengal, people already gave a strong reply to TMC. Women will stand firmly with the BJP, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Haryana," she told ANI.

New Leadership in Tripura and Delhi

Additionally, the party has appointed Abhishek Debroy to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura State Unit. Abhishek Debroy has been a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, representing the Matabari constituency, since winning his seat in the 2023 assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Harsh Malhotra is a prominent BJP leader in Delhi who currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha for the East Delhi constituency (elected in 2024). He is also the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. (ANI)

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