Rajasthan Hajj Welfare Society has urged the government to declare the cow as the national animal to promote brotherhood, a sentiment echoed by SP leader ST Hasan. The demand was made on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Members of Rajasthan Hajj Welfare Society on Thursday demanded that the cow be declared the national animal. Speaking with ANI, the society's General Secretary, Sheikh Haji Nizamuddin, reflected on the Quran's teaching of brotherhood and love and said that the cow should be declared the national animal to reinforce that message.

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Demand for Brotherhood on Eid

"I wish everyone on Eid al-Adha. Brotherhood and love are emphasised in the Quran. Looking at the current situation in the country, we want the cow to be declared as the national animal to send a message of brotherhood across the country," he said.

Samajwadi Party Leader Echoes Sentiment

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan said religious sentiments should not be politicised, asserting that the traditional sacrifice will continue, adding that Muslims should refrain from consuming cows and other protected animals. Speaking with ANI, said that the Muslims in UP have discouraged the practice of offering namaz on roads.

"In UP, namaz is not being offered on roads for quite a few years now. People offer namaz in two shifts in Moradabad. By making a political agenda out of religious sentiments, one should not mislead the country. Traditional sacrifice will continue. However, protected animals should not be sacrificed," he said.

"Cow should be officially declared the National Animal. The cow holds deep religious significance for millions of our Hindus. For this very reason, we Muslims refrain from consuming it, so that the religious sentiments of our Hindu brothers are not hurt in any way," he added.

His remarks come as a massive gathering of devotees offered namaz at Moradabad on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Significance of Eid al-Adha

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and reflected on the significance of the festival.

"People gather in mosques to offer prayers for the well-being of all. They commemorate the tradition of sacrifice, engaging in worship and offering expressions of gratitude. Through this observance, they affirm the fundamental truth that there is but one Master of all, and that we all share a common ancestry; consequently, we are bound to live together in mutual harmony, guided by the principles of humanity and justice," he said.

Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)