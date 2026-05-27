A woman named was attacked with sticks by neighbours in Shivpuri’s Ludhawali area after an old dispute turned violent. The assault, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media. Police registered an FIR against four accused persons. Aarti’s family also accused her estranged partner Nandu Rathore of planning the attack. Police are investigating.

A woman was allegedly attacked with sticks by a group of people in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after an old dispute turned violent. The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Ludhawali area under Dehat police station limits, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. A CCTV video of the assault has now surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media.

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The injured woman, identified as Aarti Prajapati, was admitted to the district hospital for treatment after suffering injuries in the attack. According to police and family members, Aarti had been involved in a long-running dispute with her neighbour Jyoti Balmik. On Tuesday at around 10 pm, another argument reportedly broke out between the two women. The verbal fight soon turned violent.

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Jyoti and group of men assaulted Aarti

Police said Jyoti Balmik, along with four to five others, allegedly attacked Aarti using sticks. The CCTV footage from the area shows several people surrounding the woman and beating her while some locals try to stop the fight.

The video has sparked strong reactions online after it went viral across social media platforms.

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Police have identified the accused as Jyoti Balmik, her husband Jeetu Pal, Jyoti’s brother and another man. Based on Aarti Prajapati’s complaint, Dehat police have registered an FIR against four accused persons and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, Aarti’s father Hargyan Prajapati has made serious allegations against Aarti’s partner Nandu Rathore. He claimed that Nandu was behind the attack and had planned it with the help of neighbours.

According to Hargyan Prajapati, Aarti and Nandu had been living separately for some time due to ongoing disputes between them. He alleged that Nandu had been threatening Aarti for the past 15 days, because of which she had stopped stepping out of the house.

He further claimed that Nandu allegedly gave alcohol to the attackers and encouraged them to assault Aarti.

'Aarti, a second partner'

Family members said Aarti was Nandu Rathore’s second partner. Nandu was reportedly already married before he came into a relationship with Aarti a few years ago. Later, the two began living together in a separate house as husband and wife and also have a daughter together.

However, relations between them reportedly worsened in recent months and they separated. Both sides had earlier filed complaints against each other at the Superintendent of Police office. Police records also show that cross FIRs had already been registered between the two parties in the past.

Dehat police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said police are examining the CCTV footage and statements of the victim, the Dainik Bhaskar report added. He added that more names could be included in the FIR if further evidence emerges during the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and action will be taken based on available evidence and witness statements.