    Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains on February 2; See full list here

    Indian Railways Today's Cancelled Trains Full List: The Indian Railways has cancelled 334 trains, rescheduled 8 trains and diverted 13 others. Here's how to check the status and see full list here.

    Indian Railways cancel over 300 trains o February 2 how to check See full list here
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 8:49 AM IST

    The Indian Railways has cancelled 334 trains that were scheduled run on February 2, 2023. 8 trains were rescheduled by the Railways, and 13 others were diverted. Due to inclement weather, maintenance being done on the rails, platforms, overbridges, and other obstacles, the trains were cancelled, rerouted, and rescheduled. The IRCTC will return the full sum to the customers who had tickets for the trains that have now been cancelled.

    Here are train numbers which were cancelled: 

    01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01625 , 01626 , 03051 , 03052 , 03079 , 03080 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03469 , 03470 , 03513 , 03514 , 03515 , 03518 , 03519 , 03529 , 03530 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03535 , 03548 , 03551 , 03558 , 03592 , 03595 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04246 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04625 , 04628 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06982 , 06987 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492

    20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

    Passengers should be aware that in the event of a train cancellation, all tickets purchased on the IRCTC website will be instantly refunded. Customers who have made counter reservations for tickets must go to the reservation desk to get a refund.

    By going to the official website, irctchelp.in, users may also verify their station code. Passengers may access the station code by clicking on the station name next to the station code, and they can store the information for future notifications regarding train cancellation.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
