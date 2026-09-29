Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan was questioned for over 9 hours by the MP Forest Dept in a leopard poaching case. He appeared before authorities, proclaimed innocence, alleged a conspiracy, and assured full cooperation with the probe.

Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan appeared before the forest authorities on Monday in connection with an alleged Leopard poaching and skin smuggling case and said he and his organisation were “absolutely innocent”, while assuring full cooperation with the investigation.

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) questioned Wildlife SOS Co-Founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan for over 9 hours in connection with the alleged leopard poaching and wildlife trafficking case, after his name surfaced during the investigation into the seizure of leopard skins in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The appearance came pursuant to the Supreme Court’s September 21 order directing Satyanarayan to appear before the forest authorities on September 28 at 11 am and fully cooperate with the investigation.

Satyanarayan Alleges 'Conspiracy'

After questioning, speaking to reporters, Satyanarayan said, “We are absolutely innocent and we completely believe in the truth. We know that the truth will come out. Our purpose is to assist the Forest Department. Our purpose is to take information and pass it on to the Forest Department so that they can catch wildlife traffickers and protect wildlife. We will give them complete assistance and cooperation.”

Satyanarayan said he had remained with the authorities from 11 am until 8:30 pm and would continue to appear before them whenever called for the investigation.

Responding to a question about allegations against him reportedly raised by an employee of his NGO, Satyanarayan said there was “some conspiracy” or “confusion and misunderstanding” and that he had appeared to clear the matter. “Our NGO employees will not do any wrong. There is some other conspiracy, some confusion, some misunderstanding. We have come here to clear that misunderstanding. We have been trying to appear before the authorities since the matter arose but was delayed due to the issue of legal protection,” he said.

Satyanarayan reiterated that he had nothing to hide and said wildlife conservation had been the purpose of his life for the last 30-35 years. “We have nothing to hide. We are animal lovers. Wildlife conservation has always been the purpose of our lives. For the last 30-35 years, this is what we have been doing. We are supporters of the Forest Department; the Forest Department is our family, and we will assist them in every possible way. This is the purpose of our life and our NGO,” he said.

Asked who he believed could be behind the alleged conspiracy, Satyanarayan said he did not have information about it. “If we had information about it, we would have clarified it. We have no idea who is behind it, but there is definitely some confusion, a major confusion, because our purpose is to assist, support and help the work being done by the Forest Department. We have been doing this work for the last 35 years, across the country,” he added.

Case Background

The case relates to an investigation by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force into alleged leopard poaching following the recovery of leopard skins in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had earlier withdrawn interim protection from arrest granted to Satyanarayan and directed him to join the investigation.

According to reports, two wildlife-contraband suspects arrested in connection with the case had allegedly named Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO Kartick Satyanarayan during questioning. The reports also stated that investigators were examining allegations that the NGO's anti-poaching operations were used to stage seizures and strengthen its conservation profile.

Satyanarayan, however, denied wrongdoing and maintained that he and his organisation are committed to wildlife conservation and will fully cooperate with the authorities. The Supreme Court, in its September 21 order, directed that the High Court’s September 2 order would continue to operate in the connected writ petitions until their disposal and directed Satyanarayan to appear before the Forest Authorities on September 28 and fully cooperate with the investigation. (ANI)