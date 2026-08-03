The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) warns of the rising "chemsex" trend, the use of psychoactive drugs to enhance sexual activity. The practice, observed on social media, carries severe health risks, including overdose, dependence, and STIs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has urged parents, educators and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant about the growing use of the term "chemsex" among some young people on social media and online platforms, highlighting the health risks associated with the practice.

According to the NCB, "Chemsex" refers to the intentional use of certain psychoactive substances to facilitate, enhance or prolong sexual activity. The agency said the trend has increasingly come under observation in digital spaces, where discussions around the practice have surfaced across multiple cities.

Health Risks and Associated Substances

Health experts note that the substances commonly associated with Chemsex include Crystal Methamphetamine, Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), Mephedrone and in some cases, other stimulants or synthetic drugs. These substances carry significant health risks, including overdose, dependence and adverse mental health effects.

The NCB cautioned that digital dating applications and online platforms can sometimes be misused to facilitate drug procurement and organise private meetups, making awareness and timely intervention essential. Experts have warned that substance use in such settings may increase the risk of infectious diseases, including HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, particularly where safe sexual practices are not followed. They also highlighted the dangers of accidental overdose, cardiovascular complications, psychological distress and long-term substance dependence.

Warning Signs for Parents and Guardians

The agency advised parents and guardians to watch for behavioural changes that could indicate substance misuse, including withdrawal from family and friends, sudden changes in social circles, declining academic performance, mood swings, unexplained financial demands and the presence of drug-related paraphernalia.

Common signs of possible drug intoxication may include unusually enlarged pupils, bloodshot eyes, loss of coordination, heightened energy, agitation, paranoia, hallucinations, nausea, tremors, insomnia and sudden changes in eating or sleeping patterns, according to health experts.

Addressing Substance Misuse with Support

The NCB stressed that addressing substance misuse requires awareness, open communication and access to support services rather than stigma. It encouraged families and communities to engage young people in conversations about drug-related harms and seek professional help where needed.

Medical literature has described chemsex as an emerging public health issue associated with the use of psychoactive substances in sexual settings, noting that more research and targeted public health interventions are needed to better understand and address the phenomenon. (ANI)