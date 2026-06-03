Delhi Police cracked a fake Rs 54.5 lakh robbery, arresting the complainant who was the mastermind and 5 associates. Rs 50 lakh was recovered. Separately, 'Operation Shastra' in Rohini led to 21 arrests and seizure of illegal weapons.

Complainant Masterminds Fake Robbery

Delhi Police North District on Wednesday cracked a purported robbery case involving 54.5 lakh registered at Lahori Gate Police Station, revealing that the complainant himself was the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

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As per the release, "The case was reported on May 26, 2026, with the complainant alleging that 54.5 lakh had been robbed. During the course of the investigation, police found inconsistencies in the complaint and subsequently expanded the probe."

Through technical surveillance, analysis of CCTV footage, scientific examination of evidence and sustained field investigation, police uncovered that the alleged victim had conspired with his associates to stage the robbery. Following extensive interstate operations conducted across Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand, police arrested all six accused involved in the conspiracy. Police have recovered 50 lakh from the accused. Officials said the case was solved through meticulous investigation, scientific analysis and coordinated efforts by multiple teams. Further investigation is underway.

Delhi Police's 'Operation Shastra'

Earlier, at least 21 people have been arrested, with Delhi police rounding up 500 suspects during a massive 48-hour 'Operation Shastra' in the national capital's Rohini, officials said.

The initiative, 'Operation Shastra', was launched on May 28 across the Northern Range, specifically targeting active criminals who use weapons to commit armed robberies and snatchings.

Giving details of the crackdown, Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh stated that the coordinated operation involved extensive field deployment and targeted raids. Addressing the media here, Joint CP Singh said, "Under Operation Shastra in the Northern Range, focused on Rohini District, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal, his Additional DCP, and their teams worked with all police stations, the Special Task Force, and special units. Launched on 28 May, the mission targeted active weapon-using criminals."

He further added that the scale of the operation involved a large mobilisation of police personnel to sweep the district. "Around 150-200 officers formed teams, rounding up 500 people. A total of 21 arrests were made. Recoveries included 11 country-made pistols, 13 live cartridges, 7 knives, 2 motorcycles, and several mobile phones," the senior officer informed. (ANI)