Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized public dialogue in urban governance during an interaction with Vasant Vihar residents. He also met US Envoy Sergio Gor, who congratulated him on his appointment and praised his prior role in US-India relations.

LG Stresses Public Dialogue for Urban Governance

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, during his interaction with citizens in Vasant Vihar on Saturday, emphasised the importance of public dialogue in understanding urban issues, noting that concerns raised by residents often go across socio-economic and geographic boundaries while shaping governance solutions.

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In a post on X, the official account of Delhi LG wrote, "Always a deeply gratifying learning experience to engage with the people of Delhi. The issues of concern--and their potential remedies--often resonate across socio-economic and geographic boundaries. It was a pleasure interacting with residents of Vasant Vihar, whose perspectives offered valuable insights into the challenges of urban governance. I look forward to continuing such interactions with citizens across Delhi and working together to address these challenges constructively."

US Envoy Praises Sandhu's Appointment

Earlier on Friday, Sandhu met with the US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, as the US Embassy in India reiterated the strength of ties between New Delhi and Washington, as it reshared a message by President Trump on the relationship between the two countries.

In a post on X, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "A pleasure to meet my friend, and @USAmbIndia @SergioGor"

Earlier, on March 11, US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena. Gor recalled Sandhu's stint as the former Ambassador of India to the United States, saying he has worked hard to promote US-India ties.

A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience, Sandhu has played a key role in strengthening India-US ties, serving as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Congratulations to my good friend Taranjit Singh Sandhu being sworn in as Lt. Governor of Delhi. You've done so much to promote US-India ties in my nation's capital and you'll do a great job serving the people of your nation's capital."

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya this month. (ANI)