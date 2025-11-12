Delhi LG VK Saxena has upheld the dismissal of two former MCD teachers. Naresh Kumar Meena was removed for embezzling school funds, while BBR Patil was dismissed after a theft conviction, with the LG citing their unfitness for the profession.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has formally rejected the appeals submitted by two former teachers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and has upheld the penalties imposed by the MCD Commissioner in two distinct cases. According to the official note released by the LG office, Saxena has denied any relief to these individuals regarding the penalties of "Removal from Service" and "Dismissal from Service."

Embezzlement Case

A penalty of "Removal from Service" was imposed on Naresh Kumar Meena, a former MCD teacher, in the Funds embezzlement case of the School. While serving as the school in charge of Municipal Corporation Primary School, Chuna Mandi, Karol Bagh, in the year 2019-2020, Meena committed gross misconduct, specifically embezzling funds, as per the release. He withdrew funds in cash amounting to Rs. 6,16,962 from the school's accounts, which were prohibited from being withdrawn in cash. He failed to maintain proper records of the school and forged the signature of another teacher on the Utilisation Certificate. After the Inquiry, Commissioner MCD imposed a penalty of "Removal from Service", the note read.

Theft and Moral Turpitude Case

In the other case, the penalty of "Dismissal from Service" was imposed on BBR Patil, ex-teacher MCD, in a theft case in Dehradun Shatabdi Express on April 1, 2017. In this case, the court convicted Patil under Section 147, read with Section 179 of the Indian Railways Act. Further observing that he has been convicted on charges involving moral turpitude, Commissioner MCD imposed a penalty of 'Dismissal from Service" upon him.

LG's Stern Observations on Teacher Conduct

Saxena, after hearing the matters, rejected the appeals and observed, "What is all the more appalling is the fact that the Appellants are teachers entrusted with the task of shaping young minds. They are expected to exemplify honesty, moral standards and discipline within and outside the institution. Sustained moral turpitude and habitual misconduct amounting to petty thefts over a long period of time, prima facie, render such persons incapable of discharging the onerous responsibility of shaping children in their formative years."

The Appellants' conviction on charges involving moral turpitude has undoubtedly rendered them wholly unfit for continuation in Municipal service, especially as primary teachers. Their exhibited conduct falls way short of expectations from primary teachers and is grossly unbecoming of a Government servant, constituting a violation of Rule 3 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Such misconduct cannot be allowed to go unpunished; in fact, it merits to be meted out with commensurate penalty".

LG's Stance Against Corruption

Since his joining as LG of Delhi, Saxena has been very strict against delinquent officials of GNCT of Delhi, MCD, DDA, and Police involved in cases of Corruption, Negligence towards duties, and moral turpitude, note added. (ANI)