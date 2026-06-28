Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved conferring Executive Magistrate powers on key revenue and administrative officers following the reorganisation of revenue districts in Delhi to improve governance and strengthen law and order mechanisms.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the conferment of Executive Magistrate powers on key revenue and administrative officers following the recent reorganisation of revenue districts in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates (DMs), Additional District Magistrates (ADMs), Revenue Assistants, Tehsildars and Consolidation Officers will be vested with Executive Magistrate powers within their respective restructured jurisdictions.

The move comes in the backdrop of administrative restructuring aimed at improving governance efficiency and strengthening law and order mechanisms at the district level.

Decision Under New BNSS Framework

The decision has been taken under Section 14 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which has replaced the erstwhile Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Section 14 empowers the "State Government" to appoint Executive Magistrates, designate DMs and ADMs, and assign Magistrates in charge of subdivisions.

The notification further notes that, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India's notification dated June 28, 2024, the powers and functions of the "State Government" under the BNSS, except Section 523, stand delegated to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in relation to the National Capital Territory.

"Following the Revenue Department's district reorganisation notification dated December 25, 2025, the formal conferment of these magisterial powers became imperative to ensure seamless administrative governance, maintenance of law and order, and public service delivery across the newly structured districts," the official release said.

The proposal had earlier been approved by the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of GNCTD before being recommended to the Lieutenant Governor.

With the formal assent now granted by the LG, the government is expected to issue an official notification under Section 14 of the BNSS, 2023, formalising the assignment of Executive Magistrate powers to the concerned officers across Delhi's reorganised districts, it said. (ANI)