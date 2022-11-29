'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

The movie had also sparked a debate among political parties after several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, gave it exemption from entertainment tax.

A day after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid termed "The Kashmir Files" as a film of "propaganda", director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday (November 29) posted a cryptic social media post and said truth is the most dangerous thing as it can make people lie.

The reaction from 'The Kashmir Files' director comes after veteran actor Anupam Kher, who starred in his film, on Tuesday said truth will always trump falsehood.

Lapid had termed "The Kashmir Files" as "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night in Goa. He had served as the chairperson of the international competition jury at the IFFI.

In a tweet, Agnihotri said, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

After its release on March 11, 2022, the film was called out for its problematic politics by a section of critics and authors, but it performed exceptionally well at the box office by minting over Rs 330 crore.

Also starring Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the film was showcased as part of the Indian Panorama Section at the IFFI.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of the 2022 edition of the film festival, Lapid said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see "The Kashmir Files" being screened at the festival. The event had Kher and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in attendance.

