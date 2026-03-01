The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has advised Indian seafarers to be vigilant amid Middle-East tensions. The DG Shipping has asked companies not to deploy seafarers to Iran and urged caution for vessels in the region.

In an official circular, the Directorate General of Shipping asked the seafarers to follow official advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India, Tehran, and exercise utmost caution while operating in Iranian waters or nearby regions. Stakeholders have also been requested to closely monitor the safety and status of Indian crew members and share relevant information with the authorities.

DG Shipping Issues Directives

"Indian seafarers currently in Iran were advised to strictly follow advisories issued by MEA and the Embassy of India, Tehran, from time to time. Further, all RPSL. Companies and shipping companies were advised not to deploy or send Indian seafarers to Iran until further notice," the DG Shipping circular read.

"All Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers onboard foreign-flag vessels calling at ports of Iran or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz were advised to exercise utmost caution while operating or navigating through the region, keeping in view the prevailing security situation," it added.

Subsequently, the DGS has asked all RSPL and Shipping companies, Trade Union, Seafarers Unions and other stakeholders to "submit details on all Indian seafarers currently in Iran, Iranian waters or nearby areas to the Crew Branch."

Civil Aviation Ministry Reviews Airspace Safety

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting through a video conference was convened with the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other senior officials of the Ministry, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airline operators, and major airport operators across the country.

The review focused on ensuring passenger safety, operational continuity and real-time coordination in light of multiple airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued in parts of the region, according to a release. Indian carriers operating international services have been advised to continuously monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs, and route restrictions issued by the concerned authorities. Airlines have been directed to ensure timely rerouting or diversion of flights, wherever required, strictly in accordance with global safety protocols and established contingency planning procedures.

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate in West Asia

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. The country has declared 40 days of public mourning. (ANI)