'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

The 53rd International Film Festival jury board in Goa distanced itself from its chairman's remarks about 'The Kashmir Files,' calling it 'completely his personal opinion.'

The board's statement comes after the head of the jury, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, made controversial remarks at the film festival's closing ceremony. Lapid said that the jury was 'disturbed and shocked' by the film's screening at the festival.

On Tuesday, the IFFI Jury Board issued a statement stating that whatever Lapid said about the film was his 'personal opinion' and had 'nothing to do' with the board.

The board said, "In the official presentation of the Jury Board to the Festival Director and in the official Press Conference, where we four jurors were present and interacted with the press. We never mentioned our likes or dislikes. Both were our official group opinion."

"As a juror, it further added, we are tasked with assessing the film's technical, aesthetic, and socio-cultural relevance. We don't make any political statements in any of our films, and if we do, it's entirely on a personal capacity."

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during militancy in the 1990s. The film, promoted by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, was a commercial success, but it was accused of fanning communal sentiments.

While some have praised Lapid for 'calling out propaganda,' others have accused him of being insensitive to the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, despite belonging to a community that experienced the horrors of the Holocaust.

Israel's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, strongly condemned the Israeli filmmaker. He took to Twitter and wrote that Lapid 'should be ashamed.' "You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa, as well as the trust, respect, and warm hospitality they have bestowed upon you."

The ambassador continued, "I'm no film expert; however, I do know that it's insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historical events before thoroughly researching them, especially when many of those involved are still alive and paying the price."

Actor Anupam Kher, who played a role in the movie, also slammed the filmmaker over his comments, "God grant him wisdom. If the Holocaust is true, so is the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus."

While addressing the event, Nadav Lapid said, "We thought it was a propagandist film unfit for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I'm completely at ease sharing these emotions with you here on stage. Because the spirit of a festival is to accept critical discussion, which is essential for art and life."

