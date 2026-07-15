Introduced in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the initiative aims to reduce textile waste, promote recycling and ensure wearable clothes reach those in need. The first phase will see Arpan Kendras established at 10 major metro stations across the city.

The Delhi government has established the 'Arpan' project, a first-of-its-kind scheme that allows citizens to donate used clothing at designated collecting points at Delhi Metro stations. The effort, launched in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), seeks to decrease textile waste, increase recycling, and guarantee that wearable clothing reaches people in need. The first phase would see Arpan Kendras created at ten key metro stations around the city.

Arpan Centers will open at 10 metro stations.

Special collection bins will be erected at ten important Delhi Metro stations, allowing passengers to drop off outdated but useable garments. The project encourages people to donate clothes instead of throwing them away, which benefits both the environment and society.

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Reuse, Recycle, and Help the Needy.

According to the government, useable garments collected at Arpan Centres would be cleaned and distributed to poor people via partner agencies. Garments that cannot be reused will be scientifically recycled or upcycled into valuable goods, decreasing textile waste's impact on landfills.

Managing Delhi's Growing Textile Waste

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, textile waste is one of the fastest-growing environmental concerns. The Arpan initiative aims to promote a circular economy in which discarded clothing is reused, repurposed, or recycled rather than ending up as garbage. The campaign is intended to encourage proper disposal behaviours among Delhi residents.

Delhi Government and DMRC Collaborate

The program is being conducted together by the Delhi government and DMRC as part of the capital's overall sustainability initiatives. According to officials, the scheme combines environmental responsibility and humanitarian effect by making clothes donations more simple for millions of daily Metro travellers.

More Collection Centers Planned

Following the initial phase, the government intends to expand the Arpan program to include other Metro stations based on public feedback. Officials believe that the program would encourage more residents to adopt sustainable habits while also providing assistance to families in need through garment contributions.