BJP's CR Kesavan questioned Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, calling them secretive and a matter of concern. He labelled the LoP a 'Transparency dodger' and demanded he disclose details of his trips, whom he meets, and the agenda.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday questioned Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits, alleging a lack of transparency, and demanding that he disclose details of his trips abroad. In a post on X, Kesavan wrote, "Rahul Gandhi taking a break from his long foreign expeditions, has finally decided to visit India. But the shroud of secrecy surrounding his trips abroad is indeed a matter of serious concern. Rahul Gandhi is a Transparency dodger and Accountability evader." Rahul Gandhi taking a break from his long foreign expeditions has finally decided to visit India. But the shroud of secrecy surrounding his trips abroad is indeed a matter of serious concern. Rahul Gandhi is a Transparency dodger and Accountability evader. He is the LOP in Lok… — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) July 15, 2026

BJP Demands Transparency from LoP

The BJP leader further said that Rahul Gandhi owed an explanation to the people regarding his foreign visits. "He is the LOP in Lok Sabha which is why our people and nation have a right in expecting transparency regarding his furtive trips. The mystery around these trips raises grim doubts and suspicion about where has he been visiting, whom has he been meeting with and what has been on the agenda?" Kesavan wrote.

Alleges Meetings with 'India-Haters'

Kesavan further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had, during some of his foreign visits, been seen with individuals whom he described as "India-baiters" and "India-haters." "These questions are being raised because many a time when Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he has been seen gallivanting with individuals and forces who are blatant India-baiters and India-haters, peddling an anti-India agenda. Rahul Gandhi often says Daro Mat," he alleged.

The BJP leader further asked why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are afraid to reveal the details of his visits abroad. "If there is nothing to hide, why are Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party afraid to reveal the details of his visits abroad?" he said. (ANI)