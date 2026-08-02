VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani condemned the clash at Purnia MP Pappu Yadav's home over a Ram Mandir skit. He demanded action, defending the opposition's role. Yadav alleged the clash was an assassination attempt, claiming a bounty was placed on him.

Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani on Sunday condemned the clash at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and said the government must take cognisance and punish those responsible to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The remarks came after the controversy surrounding the Parliament Ram Mandir skit intensified on Sunday after a clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, who had portrayed a temple priest wearing saffron robes during the performance in Parliament on Friday.

'Opposition Acts as Government's Second Eye'

Speaking to ANI, Sahani said, "It is unfortunate, and the manner in which the incident occurred is condemnable. The government must take cognizance of the matter and ensure that those responsible are punished so that such incidents do not recur."

He defended the role of the opposition, saying, "After all, in a democracy, the opposition acts as the government's second eye. It brings to light issues that the government might otherwise overlook...When we raise questions today, we are simply pointing out shortcomings and urging the government to address them. Instead of targeting our lives, they should be thanking us...Today, as followers of the Sanatan tradition and members of the Hindu faith, if we see money being stolen from a temple, then if we do not raise questions, who will? We are true Sanatanis and Hindus. That is why we are asking how anyone could steal funds belonging to Lord Shri Ram...If someone commits theft in the abode of Lord Shri Ram and the opposition does not expose it, what would that mean? Attempting to silence the opposition's voice in such a situation is truly unfortunate"

Pappu Yadav Alleges Assassination Plot

The clash erupted as Pappu Yadav had been holding a press conference, during which individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him. "Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give ₹51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife. (ANI)