BJP's Vinoj P Selvam slammed the TN government for failing to secure Cauvery water for Delta farmers. He alleged the CM had misplaced priorities and urged him to take immediate steps to get the state's rightful share of water from Karnataka.

BJP Urges TN Govt to 'Buckle Up' Targeting Karnataka, Selvam said, "Karnataka is bothered about its own interests." "Karnataka is bothered about its own interests. The party in power in Tamil Nadu should have convened a special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, spoken about its importance, passed a resolution, fought it out in the Cauvery Management Board, or gone to the court to make sure that we get our share of water...it is high time that he buckles up, performs his duty, and makes sure that steps are being taken for us to get our share of water," he told reporters. DK Shivakumar on Inter-State Relations Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government in view of the prevailing Cauvery water dispute, describing the gesture as one that would help maintain a cordial atmosphere between the two states.Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka. "I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don't want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one," Shivakumar said. The Cauvery Water Dispute The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday criticised the Tamil Nadu government over the Cauvery water issue, alleging that it has failed to take adequate steps to secure the state's share of water and protect the interests of Delta farmers.Speaking to reporters, Selvam said, "It is very disheartening that the TVK government has not taken any steps to ensure that the rights of the Tamil people are being justified, that the water from Karnataka gets released immediately, and that the farmers of the Delta region receive the good news that the water is reaching them anytime soon."Alleging that the state government's priorities were misplaced, he said, "But unfortunately, the Chief Minister is busy making drone shots and red carpet welcomes...the farmers need water, and we need to ensure that the water security of the state is not compromised at any cost."Targeting Karnataka, Selvam said, "Karnataka is bothered about its own interests." "Karnataka is bothered about its own interests. The party in power in Tamil Nadu should have convened a special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, spoken about its importance, passed a resolution, fought it out in the Cauvery Management Board, or gone to the court to make sure that we get our share of water...it is high time that he buckles up, performs his duty, and makes sure that steps are being taken for us to get our share of water," he told reporters.Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had agreed to postpone his proposed visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government in view of the prevailing Cauvery water dispute, describing the gesture as one that would help maintain a cordial atmosphere between the two states.Addressing a press conference after an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Shivakumar said he had requested Vijay to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka. "I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don't want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one," Shivakumar said.The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall.The issue resurfaced amid developments concerning the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, proposed by Karnataka. It has been a major point of friction between the two states, with Tamil Nadu traditionally opposing it on the grounds that it would affect the flow of water downstream. (ANI)