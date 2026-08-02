The International Minjar Fair concluded in Chamba with CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the final procession. He also launched 26 development projects for the Chamba constituency, valued at Rs 333.25 crore, including a new hospital building.

The week-long International Minjar Fair concluded on a colourful and traditional note at Chamba on Sunday, with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leading the ceremonial Shobha Yatra from Akhand Chandi Palace to Manjri Garden for the traditional immersion of the Minjar (golden tassel) in the Ravi River. According to a release, the Chief Minister joined the grand procession of local deities, accompanied by cultural troupes, traditionally attired men and women, tourists, traditional drum beaters and contingents of the Himachal Pradesh Police and Home Guards, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region. As per the age-old tradition, CM Sukhu offered the Minjar, comprising a coconut, seasonal fruits and a coin wrapped in a red cloth, to the Ravi River, praying for peace, prosperity and a bountiful harvest.

Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, MLA Neeraj Nayyar, District Congress President Surjeet Bharmouri, APMC Chamba Chairman Lalit Thakur, Congress leaders Yashwant Khanna and district Congress president Surjit Bharmouri, Amit Bharmouri, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani and other prominent dignitaries accompanied the Chief Minister during the procession, the release said.

CM Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 333.25 Crore

Earlier today, CM Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 26 development projects worth Rs 333.25 crore for the Chamba assembly constituency at Chamba.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rs. 158 crore 200-bedded hospital building of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, Rs. 14.11 crore upgradation of Shahpur Sihunta Chowari Chamba road, Rs. 13.65 crore upgradation of Parel to Kohlari road, according to a release. The CM also inaugrated Rs. 11.53 crore upgradation of Chamba Banikhet road via Parel, Rs. 6.85 crore upgradation of Luddu to Gharmani road, Rs. 5.78 crore upgradation of Sahran Ran road, Rs. 5.68 crore upgradation of Bhanera Devidehra Rathiar to Mankot road and Box Girder bridge over Ravi river on Karian Bharian Kothi road constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.61 crore.

CM Sukhu laid foundation stones of Rs. 25 crore of construction of vehicle parking phase 1 at Bhagat in Chamba, Rs. 12.59 crore link road to village Drabla, Rs. 5.29 crore link road to Sanotha, Rs. 6.47 crore Sach Fatehpur road, Rs. 2.05 crore link road to village Nanu, Rs. 4.24 crore link road Drada to Seru, Rs. 10.24 crore link road to village Ghargram, the release noted. (ANI)