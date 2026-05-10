IMD has issued a wide weather alert for India. Delhi is likely to see thunderstorms with strong winds on Monday evening. Hailstorms are expected in J&K and Ladakh, with wet weather in northern states. Heavy rain will continue in parts of South India. Heatwave conditions are forecast in West and East Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for Delhi. On Monday, the capital is likely to see partly cloudy skies during the day. By the evening, the sky may turn generally overcast.

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IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning. Gusty winds are expected to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. At times, winds may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour, mainly during the night. The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to stay between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. This is close to normal for this time of year.

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Hailstorms Likely In Northern States

IMD has warned of isolated hailstorm activity over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on May 11 and 12.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also see hail, but mainly a day later.

These regions are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds between 40 and 60 kilometres per hour are also likely.

A four-day wet spell is expected to begin over Punjab and Haryana from Monday.

Heavy Rain Expected In South India

In the south, rain is set to continue. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe.

Heavy showers are also likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. This wet weather may continue for the next seven days.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are also expected in Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Heatwave Alert In Western India

While some parts of India will see rain, others will face extreme heat. Heatwave conditions are very likely in West Rajasthan and Gujarat from May 10 to 14.

In East Rajasthan, the heatwave warning is from May 10 to 13.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on May 10 was 45.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, Rajasthan. Certain areas across Jammu & Kashmir can also see heatwave conditions.

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Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form

IMD has also said that a low-pressure area may form over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. This system could change rainfall patterns in the coming days.

People across the country are advised to stay updated with local weather alerts and plan travel carefully.