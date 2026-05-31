In a heartbreaking incident in Bagalkote district, a daughter who had come to attend her 101-year-old mother’s funeral died after suffering a sudden shock. She reportedly collapsed soon after seeing her mother’s body, leaving family members and others present in deep grief and disbelief.

Kagwad (May 31): In a deeply tragic and emotional incident, a daughter reportedly died of shock right in front of her deceased mother’s body. The woman has been identified as 76-year-old Hanamvva Ramu Mujagoni, a resident of Parthanahalli village in Athani taluk.

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According to reports, Hanamvva’s mother, 101-year-old Gangavva Channabasappa Parthanahalli, passed away due to age-related age-related health issues on Friday. The elderly woman was a resident of Todalubagi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkote district. Upon receiving the news of her mother’s demise, Hanamvva, along with her children and family members, travelled to Todalubagi to attend the final rites.

However, what was meant to be a farewell turned into a heartbreaking double tragedy. Witnessing her mother’s lifeless body is said to have overwhelmed Hanamvva emotionally. She suddenly collapsed at the spot, reportedly due to severe shock, and could not be revived. She passed away right there, leaving her family and those present in utter disbelief and grief.

The incident has left the entire village and extended family in mourning, as two generations were lost within a short span of time. Locals described the moment as unimaginable and emotionally devastating for everyone present at the funeral.

Hanamvva was married and had settled in Parthanahalli village. She is survived by her three sons and a large extended family. Her last rites, along with her mother’s, were performed on Saturday as relatives gathered to bid a final farewell to both.