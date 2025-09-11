More than 100 passengers on a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced major inconvenience at Delhi airport on Thursday morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag, forcing them to deplane.

More than 100 passengers on a Kathmandu-bound SpiceJet flight faced major inconvenience at Delhi airport on Thursday morning after the aircraft developed a technical snag, forcing them to deplane. According to ANI's video journalist, who was onboard, SpiceJet flight SG41 was scheduled to depart at 8:10 AM, but was first delayed to 9:30 AM. The aircraft briefly taxied on the runway without any communication from the crew, while passengers endured non-functional air conditioning inside the cabin and were seated on the plane for over an hour.

Eventually, the plane was brought back to the parking bay, where the crew cited a "technical issue" as the cause of the delay. Passengers were then asked to deboard and were made to wait in a bus near the parking area, the video journalist said.

According to the airline, the aircraft experienced a technical snag, causing the delay. The airline is trying to resolve the issue.

More details awaited.

This comes as SpiceJet Airlines on Tuesday cancelled all flights to and from Kathmandu for September 10 amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal. In a post on social media X, the airline wrote that the information would be communicated to passengers via SMS or email on their registered contact details. "#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600 or refer link: https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/," the airlines said.

This comes after at least 31 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)