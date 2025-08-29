A SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight made a priority landing after a cabin pressure warning caused a rapid descent. The aircraft landed safely in Srinagar with no injuries. A technical inspection is underway.

New Delhi [India]: A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made a priority landing on Friday after a cabin pressure warning triggered a mid-air emergency. 
According to the airline, flight SG 385 experienced a rapid descent during approach following the warning. 

"On August 29, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 385 operating from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a rapid descent during approach following a rise in cabin altitude, which triggered a cabin altitude warning. The crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures, and the Captain requested priority landing as a precautionary measure," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. 

"The aircraft landed safely in Srinagar and passengers and crew disembarked normally," the spokesperson added. 
No injuries were reported, and the aircraft will undergo a technical inspection before its next flight. 

