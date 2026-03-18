Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 75 crore for development, including Rs 31.63 crore for a Cyber Centre of Excellence to tackle cybercrime and over Rs 42 crore for road reconstruction projects in the Kichha constituency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with MLAs Suresh Singh Chauhan, Durgeshwar Lal, Parvati Das, Dalip Rawat, and former MLA Rajesh Shukla. During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to the development of their respective constituencies.

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Earlier today, Pushkar Singh Dhami approved a total financial outlay of Rs 75 crore for various initiatives, including tackling the growing challenges of cybercrime in the state, developing infrastructure in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas, and the reconstruction of roads across different assembly constituencies.

Major Financial Sanctions

Tackling Cybercrime

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to address the rising cybercrime threats, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 31.63 crore for the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun.

Road Reconstruction and Connectivity

Additionally, Rs 22.72 crore has been approved for the reconstruction of a road in the Kichha assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, connecting NH-109 from Pt Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College to Atariya Mata Temple Mod via SIDCUL and Anandpur, up to SH-44.

Under the state plan, Rs 19.40 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and improvement of the Shimla Pistaur Kureya motor road in the Kichha constituency of Udham Singh Nagar.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 1.30 crore for the construction of an approach road to the under-construction Sub-Divisional Transport Office in Roorkee.

Infrastructure for SC and Tribal Communities

An amount of Rs 67.42 lakh has been sanctioned for maintenance work at the Government Scheduled Caste Girls' Hostel in Mussoorie, Dehradun, under the scheme for development of infrastructure in SC-dominated areas.

Additionally, Rs 18.06 lakh has been approved for the installation of a tube well and mast lighting at the Government Tribal Hostel in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar.

Promoting Sports and Positive Work Culture

Chief Minister also released the souvenir titled "Prayas: Better Tomorrow", published by the Uttarakhand Secretariat Badminton Club, at the Secretariat.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the club's office bearers and members for the publication, stating that such initiatives not only promote sports activities but also play a significant role in building a positive work culture.

He said that sports help develop discipline, team spirit, and a sense of healthy competition in human life.

Urging Secretariat employees to regularly participate in sports activities, he added that this strengthens both physical and mental health, which in turn positively impacts work efficiency.

Appreciating the articles, achievements, and activities featured in the souvenir, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the publication would inspire more people to connect with sports in the future. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)