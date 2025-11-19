The Delhi Judicial Service Association (DJSA) has condemned a forged letter circulated on social media, calling it a malicious attempt to damage the judiciary's reputation and undermine its independence. The association has resolved to take legal action.

Raising alarm over an attempt to malign the judiciary, the Delhi Judicial Service Association (DJSA) has denounced the circulation of a forged letter falsely issued in its name and widely shared across social media and WhatsApp groups. The Association said the fabricated document, dated November 5, was crafted to deceitfully invoke its authority and mislead the public.

In a formal resolution, the DJSA described the act as a calculated and malicious effort aimed at damaging the reputation of the Delhi Judiciary. It stated that the anonymous perpetrator sought to give baseless and defamatory claims the sheen of institutional legitimacy by wrongfully using the Association's name.

DJSA Warns of Risks to Judicial Independence

The Association warned that such misinformation, mainly when directed toward trial courts handling sensitive matters, poses a grave risk to the independence of the judiciary. It cautioned that these attempts undermine public trust, misguide litigants, and interfere with the justice-delivery process.

Emphasising that judicial independence is the cornerstone of the rule of law, the DJSA stated that any attempt to dilute or compromise it "cannot be tolerated."

Legal Action to Be Pursued

The Association has initiated steps to identify those behind the forged communication and has resolved to pursue appropriate legal action to ensure accountability. The resolution was issued on behalf of the Association and signed by Joint Secretary Neetu Nagar.