8th Pay Commission: Modi govt may announce salary hike for THESE employees; details here

New pay commission means a bunch of new benefits, starting with increased salary. The Modi government has announced the implementation of the new 8th Pay Commission from 2026. Naturally, it is expected that the salary increase may be announced from April.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 13, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

The central government has already approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about the salary increase of central government employees.

article_image2

The Standing Committee of the National Council for Joint Consultative Machinery (NC JCM) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) met to discuss the formation of the 8th Pay Commission.


article_image3

There is a demand that some grade pay levels should be merged. Merging several levels of government employees may increase their salaries.

article_image4

Level 1 should be merged with Level 2, Level 3 with Level 4, and Level 5 with Level 6. If the pay levels are merged in this way, the salaries of government employees receiving salaries under Level 1, Level 3, and Level 5 may increase.

article_image5

Earlier, there was a demand that the salaries of government employees should be increased at a 2.86 fitment factor this time.

article_image6

Then the government employees were hoping to get a 2.86 fitment factor. But their hopes may not be fulfilled this time.

article_image7

This 'fitment factor' is now very important in the case of salary revision. It is actually a multiplier applied to the basic salary.

article_image8

For example, the fitment factor of the Seventh Pay Commission was 2.57, as a result of which the minimum salary of government employees in Level 1 increased from Rs 7,000 (under the Sixth Pay Commission) to Rs 18,000.

