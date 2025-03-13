Kolkata Metro update: Eden Gardens to get new metro station, Rs 1000 crore allocated

Read Full Gallery

A new metro station will be built at Eden Gardens. Great news for Kolkata Metro passengers! Approval has already been granted to start the work. Lakhs of passengers will breathe a sigh of relief once this station is operational. When will it be launched?

The Kolkata Metro authority had proposed extending the Joka-Esplanade Purple Line by an additional 1.6 km to Eden Gardens.

It is expected that this expansion will benefit not only cricket and football fans but also numerous passengers who commute daily to workplaces along Strand Road, Babughat, Kolkata High Court, and BBD Bagh.

The proposed Eden Gardens metro station will provide convenient access to the city's extensive rapid transport network.

The Railway Ministry has approved the proposal to add another stop – Eden Gardens Metro Station – for the Metro Railway's Purple Line.

An additional Rs 1,000 crore has been approved for the 1.6 km extension of the corridor, bringing the total cost of the current project to Rs 10,360 crore.

Now you must be wondering where the station will be built? According to sources, the terminal Eden Garden station of the previous Joka-Esplanade (purple) line will be built opposite Gate 1 of Eden Gardens, near the Mohun Bagan football ground.

The Purple Line is 14.4 km long and has eight elevated stations and four underground stations. Currently, it operates an 8 km elevated section between Joka and Majerhat.

The eighth station under construction in Mominpur will also be elevated. Apart from this, the 5 km underground section will include Khidirpur, Victoria, Park Street and Esplanade stations.

If implemented, the underground crossover point of the Purple Line, where trains change tracks, will be shifted from its current location between Park Street and Esplanade to Strand Road.

This expansion will allow the metro to enter important places like High Court, Eden Gardens, Babughat, Millennium Park and Strand Road.

