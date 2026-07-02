The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Govt to demonstrate its new HMIS and ICU Beds Saarthi app. The court also noted concerns over unused expensive medical equipment at the Delhi State Cancer Institute due to a shortage of trained personnel.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Government to present a live demonstration of its newly implemented NextGen e-Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and the Delhi ICU Beds Saarthi mobile application, while continuing to monitor the functioning of public healthcare services in the national capital. The Court also expressed concern over reports that expensive medical equipment at the Delhi State Cancer Institute is lying unused due to a shortage of trained personnel, leading to delays in treatment. The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while hearing a batch of public interest matters relating to healthcare facilities in Delhi.

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Details of New e-Hospital Management System

During the hearing, the Government of NCT of Delhi placed on record a status affidavit stating that the NextGen e-Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) has been successfully rolled out in 38 government hospitals across the city. According to the affidavit, the digital platform integrates multiple hospital services and is intended to improve patient care, hospital administration, and healthcare delivery through a unified digital system.

The affidavit further informed the Court that the HMIS currently includes 14 operational modules, such as the Out-Patient Department (OPD), In-Patient Department (IPD), Medical Records Department (MRD), Laboratory Information System (LIS), Radiology Information System (RIS), Online Registration System (ORS), along with several other hospital management modules that facilitate end-to-end digital management of healthcare services.

The Bench also noted that real-time information relating to the availability of emergency ICU beds across Delhi government hospitals is presently accessible through the Delhi ICU Beds Saarthi mobile application, which is available on the Google Play Store. The government, however, informed the Court that the application is currently undergoing further upgradation to improve its functionality.

Court Orders Live Demonstration

To assess the effectiveness of these digital initiatives, the High Court directed the GNCTD to organise a live demonstration of both the HMIS platform and the ICU Beds Saarthi application on the next date of hearing. The Court further directed that at least two competent officials from any of the 38 hospitals where the HMIS has been implemented should join the proceedings virtually to assist the Court and apprise it of any practical challenges or shortcomings in the implementation of the system.

Concerns at Delhi State Cancer Institute

Apart from reviewing the digital healthcare infrastructure, the Court also took serious note of a report submitted by the Amicus Curiae highlighting deficiencies at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. The report pointed out that certain medical equipment at the institute remains non-functional or unused, resulting in prolonged delays in patient treatment. According to the note, the principal reason for the non-utilisation of the equipment appears to be the absence of adequately trained staff to operate it.

Observing that the issue required immediate attention, the Bench directed the counsel appearing for the GNCTD to examine the concerns raised by the Amicus Curiae and be prepared with a response at the next hearing. It also ordered that a senior official responsible for the administration of the Delhi State Cancer Institute remain present before the Court during the next hearing to assist in addressing the issues.

Grievances at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

The Court also dealt with an application filed by Ambedkar Nagar resident Sourav Gupta, who had raised grievances regarding the functioning of Ambedkar Nagar Hospital. The Bench directed that the issues sought to be raised by the applicant be communicated to the Amicus Curiae so that they could be appropriately considered during the ongoing proceedings. The application was thereafter disposed of.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 3, 2026, when the Court will witness the live demonstration of the HMIS and ICU Beds Saarthi systems and review the government's response regarding the issues at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. (ANI)

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