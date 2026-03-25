The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on PFI leader E Abubacker's plea for treatment in a private hospital. Arrested by the NIA, Abubacker's counsel argued for a second opinion, citing loss of faith in AIIMS, which the NIA opposed.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved the order on a plea moved by PFI leader E Abubacker for treatment in a private hospital at his own expense. He was arrested in 2022 by the NIA in an alleged terror case. He was arrested in a nationwide crackdown on PFI functionaries after the Central Government declared the outfit a banned organisation.

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Arguments in Court

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order after hearing counsel for Abubacker and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for NIA. Senior advocate appearing for Abubacker argued that we have lost our faith in AIIMS. Therefore, allow the petitioner to get treatment in a private hospital. After some arguments, he submitted that he allow Abubacker to get examined at Apollo for a second opinion physically.

SPP Rahul Tyagi opposed the petition and submitted that Abubacker's pleas were rejected. The Supreme Court also ordered that all the treatment should be given to the petitioner in AIIMS only. He also referred to an order which said that the second opinion is to be taken on the basis of medical documents. He can be treated at any of the government hospitals, as there is an issue in sending him for treatment in a private hospital, in view of his being the leader of the PFI.

The bench asked that senior counsel for Abubacker be informed that he can get treatment in AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Senior counsel said, "All these are Government of India hospitals." "We are also Indians," Justice Sharma said.

On March 13, the court issued a notice to NIA and sought a response on the plea of E Abubacker.

Details of the Petition

A petition has been moved through advocate Abdul Shukoor for PFI leader Abubacker. He has sought permission for treatment in Apollo or any other private hospital of his choice at his own cost. He has also sought direction from the authorities to allow one family member of the petitioner to act as an attendant at the hospital, as the petitioner is not in a position to do things on his own. He has also sought a direction to respondents that the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) not intervene in the treatment process of the petitioner.

Allegations of Mistreatment at AIIMS

While seeking permission for treatment in a private hospital, the plea of Abubacker stated that despite judicial intervention, his experiences at AIIMS have been "disastrous".

He was humiliated by doctors who accused him of faking illness to gain release, commenting, "Prisoners after filing bail application before courts, immediately jump into hospitalisation and try to mock the authority". Such conduct directly violates medical ethics and principles of humane treatment, as physicians have an elevated responsibility not to subject patients to cruelty or prejudice based on their legal status, the plea added. (ANI)