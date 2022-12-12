Delhi HC issues notice to police on bail plea of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's actor wife Leena Maria Paul

Since 2021, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria and others are in judicial custody for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

In the ongoing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore extortion case, the Delhi High Court on Monday (December 12) issued a notice to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on the plea of the conman's wife and actor Leena Maria Paul.

Since 2021, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria and others are in judicial custody for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

Also read: Mumbai man held for stalking web series actor on her social media sites

On Monday, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked Delhi Police to file a status report in the matter and slated the matter for further hearing on February 2, 2023.

Recently, the Delhi Police arrested Mumbai-based Pinky Irani who is said to be a close aide of Chandrasekhar and introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to the EOW, Pinky Irani used to portray him (Sukesh) to be a business tycoon and the accused used to be instrumental in facilitating certain Bollywood personalities to contact main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Also read: 'Modi ki hatya' jibe lands Congressman Raja Pateria in controversy; he says viral video taken out of context

The allegations levelled up against Pinky Irani have been instrumental in disposing off the amount of money extorted from the complainant and other sources.

Meanwhile, actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Patiala House Court in the national capital today in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case.

In 2021, the Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing (EOW) filed a chargesheet naming as many as 14 accused including Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria and others. The chargesheet was filed under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Also read: Mumbai, neighbouring districts likely to receive light rain and thundershowers on December 12-13; check detail

According to the EOW, Leena, Sukesh with others used Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

The EOW had registered an FIR against the conman for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crores besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Investigations revealed that the accused had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.