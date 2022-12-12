Mumbai, neighbouring districts likely to receive light rain and thundershowers on December 12-13; check detail

The IMD's regional met centre in Mumbai has forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Coastal Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha from Sunday to Tuesday (December 11, 2022-13, 2022), and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday (December 11, 2022-12, 2022).

The city and some parts of Mumbai, Thane district, could experience light rain and thundershowers on December 12-13 in addition to an overcast sky, as per the latest IMD's five-day prediction.

Mumbai woke up to another chilly day, as the city recorded the lowest temperature, 18 degrees (recorded at IMD's Santacruz observatory), which was one degree below average.

According to the Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city's overall air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was 245, which was better than last week when it was above 300 points while in a bad category.

Following the same, these neighbourhoods have been placed on a yellow watch for the next three days, advising residents to 'be aware' of thunderstorm activity.

Early next week, Mumbai city may expect a few thundershowers and light drizzles. As per IMD's officials, the development and route of the Cyclone Mandous remnant will influence how the forecast will play out.

AQI between 0 to 50 is regarded as 'excellent', 51-100 'acceptable', 101-200 as' moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.

