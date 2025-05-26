A student has filed a petition against the NTA in the Delhi High Court alleging inconsistencies in JEE Main scorecards, leading to an unfair two-year ban.

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) following a petition alleging inconsistencies in JEE Main exam scorecards, raising concerns over result accuracy and transparency.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, after hearing submissions from the petitioner's counsel, scheduled the matter for May 29. The petition, filed through Advocate Ajay Kumar, states that the petitioner, an Indian citizen studying in Muscat, Oman, appeared for JEE Main 2025 in sessions held on January 23 and April 2.

The plea highlights a discrepancy in which the scorecard associated with the same application number displayed two different percentiles: 55.3923599 and 89.4152364. Copies of both scorecards were sent to NTA for clarification, but on March 13, NTA responded that the correct percentile for the first session was 55.3923599. It dismissed the other scorecard, claiming it was forged, and referred the matter to the Unfair Means (UFM) Committee.

The petition alleges that the UFM Committee did not conduct any inquiry or issue a show-cause notice before making its determination. The petitioner was never officially informed of any final report. Meanwhile, the petitioner appeared for session two on April 2, but when results were published on April 19, his scorecard was marked as "UFM" with a remark stating he was "debarred for 2025-26 and 2026-27." NTA cited Paragraph 5.5 of the JEE Main 2025 Information Bulletin to justify this action.

The plea argues that the rule regarding multiple scorecards applies only to cases where a candidate submits more than one application form, whereas the petitioner had only one application. Without a formal UFM inquiry or proof of malpractice, the petitioner claims that NTA wrongly flagged his scorecard and imposed the two-year ban.

Plea states that on May 20, NTA informed the petitioner that the final scorecard had been uploaded, but as of May 21, the result still reflected the UFM status. The petition highlights that admission for foreign students into NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) begins in early June. Without a timely correction of the results, the petitioner faces significant setbacks in securing admission under the DASA scheme. (ANI)