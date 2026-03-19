PM Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Cheti Chand. On X, he wished for peace and positive energy on Navratri's first day and sought blessings from Maa Durga for everyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand.

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PM Modi's Navratri Greetings

In two separate posts on X, the PM expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," the PM wrote in a post.

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां दुर्गा के प्रथम स्वरूप देवी शैलपुत्री की पूजा का विधान है। उनके आशीर्वाद से हर किसी के जीवन में संयम, शांति और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार हो, यही कामना है। वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्। वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्॥ pic.twitter.com/jhjMB7SPY9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailaputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post.

जगतजननी मां दुर्गा के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों की ओर से मेरा नमन और वंदन! नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देवी मां से विनती है कि वे हर किसी को अपने स्नेह और अनुकंपा का आशीर्वाद प्रदान करें। जय माता दी! https://t.co/WHEzTr3Xv6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026

Greetings for Other New Year Festivals

In another post, the PM extended best wishes on Cheti Chand and hoped for a good year for all. "Best wishes on Cheti Chand! Praying for a very good year," the PM captioned the post.

Best wishes on Cheti Chand! Praying for a very good year. pic.twitter.com/OpyC7LoXuy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026

The PM also wished Ugadi and Gudi Padwa to the people. "Have a wonderful Ugadi!" PM wrote in a post.

Have a wonderful Ugadi! pic.twitter.com/3qqq4jka67 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026

"Greetings on Gudi Padwa," he wished in another post.

गुडी पाडव्याचीं परबीं pic.twitter.com/q9jhA5Bw3J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026

These festivals mark the Hindu Nav Varsha and the arrival of the spring season and are celebrated with different names in various regions of the country.

Nationwide Celebrations

Meanwhile, devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. (ANI)