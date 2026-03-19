Former TMC leader Humayun Kabir announced his Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) will contest 182 seats in the 2026 West Bengal polls with AIMIM as an alliance partner. He announced 18 candidates and will personally contest from two seats.

AJUP Announces 2026 West Bengal Polls Strategy

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that his party will contest 182 seats in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "I had already announced 15 candidates earlier. Now, Humayun Kabir will contest from Raninagar; he is also doing an additional job. Then, another businessman named Humayun Kabir will contest from Bhagwangola. Also, Manisha Pathak Pandey will contest from the 64-Murshidabad seat. So, with the 15 announced earlier and these three now, we have opened a list of 18 candidates today."

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Alliance with AIMIM

"My party, along with the alliance we are in, will contest in 182 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be a partner and will contest in approximately 8 of those seats," he added.

Asking if there has been any talk with Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) regarding this, to which he replied, "Talks have happened; there is no need to say more for now. Just wait for tomorrow. Their representative, Advocate Adil Hussain, who is the West Bengal observer (for AIMIM), spoke with me yesterday and is coming to meet me tonight for further talks."

Kabir to Contest from Two Seats, Challenges CM Banerjee

Kabir confirmed he will personally contest from both the Rejinagar and Naoda constituencies in Murshidabad while issuing a sharp challenge to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding her own seat in Bhawanipur. "I, as the Chairman of JOP, am contesting from 70-Rejinagar and 74-Naoda. As for Bhawanipore, I think Mamata Banerjee should choose one more seat to contest from. Otherwise, if she loses, then that will be a poor thing," said Kabir.

Background on Suspension from TMC

Last year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) suspended Humayun Kabir over his remarks in which he claimed that he will inaugurate a Babri Masjid in the state's Murshidabad district.

According to Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim, MLA Kabir had been "warned" about his statements previously, and as such, questioning his motives, the party has suspended him. (ANI)