Delhi High Court orders Wikipedia to remove defamatory content about ANI from its page

Delhi High Court has ordered Wikimedia Foundation to remove defamatory content about ANI from its Wikipedia page. The case involves claims that ANI is used as a "propaganda tool" for the government.
 

Delhi High Court orders Wikipedia to takedown defamatory edits on ANI page
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

The Delhi High Court has passed an interim order directing Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, to remove defamatory content from the page of news agency Asian News International (ANI).

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by ANI, accusing Wikipedia of allowing defamatory edits on its page, including claims that the news agency functions as a "propaganda tool" for the Central government.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the matter, allowed certain prayers in the interim application and stated that the order would be uploaded to the court’s website by the evening, says a report in Bar and bench.

The court had earlier reserved its decision in December 2024, indicating that it would review the news articles cited in the alleged defamatory edits. However, the court also raised concerns over whether it could go into such details at the interim stage, questioning if the interpretation of these sources was so defamatory that it warranted immediate action.

In July 2024, the Delhi High Court had issued summons to Wikipedia, asking it to disclose the identities of three users who made the controversial edits. ANI had later raised concerns about Wikipedia’s non-compliance with this directive, leading the court to issue a notice for contempt of court. Wikipedia appealed this ruling before the Division Bench, and both parties reached an agreement, allowing the identities of the accused users to be protected while serving them with notices.

This ruling marks another significant step in the ongoing legal battle between ANI and Wikimedia Foundation, highlighting the challenges of handling defamatory content on platforms like Wikipedia.

