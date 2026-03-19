Nagpur celebrated Gudi Padwa with a grand shobha yatra, marking the Marathi New Year. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and actress Sai Tamhankar joined the festivities, which saw vibrant processions and traditional lezim dance performances.

Celebrations began with a shobha yatra in Nagpur on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' on Thursday, ushering in the Marathi New Year with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour. The city witnessed vibrant processions, cultural performances, and widespread participation from people across all age groups. Children were seen performing the traditional lezim dance, adding colour and energy to the celebrations.

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CM Fadnavis Joins Grand 'Shobha Yatra'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined thousands of residents in Nagpur to participate in the grand 'Shobha Yatra' organised on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he expressed happiness at being part of the celebrations and extended greetings to citizens across the country. "I am very happy to be present at this Shobha Yatra today, on the sacred day of Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year. I extend my best wishes to all Indians on this occasion. Under the leadership of Sandeep Joshi, a wonderful Shobha Yatra is held every year in Nagpur. One can see the enthusiasm; Nagpur has been transformed into 'Bhagwa' (saffron), and people of all ages are participating in it in traditional attire. It's a beautiful sight for all of us to witness together here."Fadnavis said.

The procession showcased various cultural elements, including lezim troupes, Varkari groups, and elaborate tableaux depicting historical and religious figures. Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar also joined the Gudi Padwa festivities alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A Celebration of Culture and Pride

A local participant said, "This procession is being organised by the Hindu Nav Varsh Aayojan Samaroh Samiti, Nagpur, to celebrate the New Year, which is also known as the Hindu New Year, the Indian New Year, and the Marathi New Year."

"One can see the Lezim and Varkari contingents and numerous tableaux here. Lord Shri Ramchandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are also represented, making it a proud and joyous occasion for everyone," he explained the Shobha Yatra.

The celebrations highlighted unity, tradition, and cultural pride across Nagpur. (ANI)