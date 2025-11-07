The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Delhi Police on Samir Modi's plea to quash an FIR in a rape case. His lawyers argue the relationship was consensual. The court has listed the matter for hearing on January 12, 2026.

Delhi HC seeks police response on FIR quashing plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the plea of Samir Modi for quashing of FIR in an alleged rape case. An FIR was registered at Police Station New Friends Colony. He was granted bail by the Saket District Court on September 25. He was arrested on September 18.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Thursday and sought a response. The matter has been listed for hearing on January 12, 2026.

A petition has been moved on behalf of Samir Modi for the quashing of the FIR and all other proceedings. Senior advocates N. Hariharan and Vikram Sharma, along with advocate Siddharth Yadav, appeared for Samir Modi.

During arguements, Senior N Hariharan submitted that the matter is presently at the stage of investigation. He also submitted that the relationship between the Petitioner and the complainant was entirely consensual, and that there are several pieces of evidence which would substantiate this fact. He further submitted that the Investigating Officer is not even taking the same into consideration.

After hearing the submissions, the bench issued notice, and Sanjay Lao, Standing counsel for the State, accepted the same. He submitted that the documents submitted by the Petitioner shall be duly examined by the Investigation Officer.

Complainant challenges Samir Modi's bail

On October 15, the Delhi High Court issued a notice in response to a plea against the bail granted to Samir Modi in this case. The complainant had approached the High Court seeking the quashing of the trial court's order granting bail to Samir Modi.

Background of Arrest and Bail

He was granted bail on September 25. The Saket District Court on September 25 granted bail to businessman Samir Modi.

Samir Modi was arrested on September 18 after he returned from London. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb granted bail to Samir Modi, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh and one surety in the same amount.

Upon returning from London, Samir Modi was detained at the Airport pursuant to a Lookout Circular (LOC) and handed over to the police on September 18. (ANI)