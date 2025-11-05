The Delhi High Court has advised media to report judicial proceedings responsibly and avoid sensationalising news by taking innocuous remarks out of context.

The Delhi High Court has advised media to report judicial proceedings responsibly and avoid sensationalising news by taking innocuous remarks out of context. The High Court made the observation while dealing with an application moved by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who alleged incorrect and false reporting. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna disposed of the application, saying that the media owes the responsibility of not only making correct information but also not to sensationalise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said, "This is clearly not the mandate for the media, which owes the responsibility of not only making correct information available to the public but also ensure that unnecessary sensationalization is not created by taking innocuous remarks out of context and reporting them as the main event." She further stated that, given their expertise in journalism and reporting, no guidance from any court is required as to what is relevant to the court proceeding that may be reported and what is of no consequence.

"With these observations, no further clarification is required. It is expected that the media houses which are of great repute would themselves consider whether such reporting should be allowed to continue on their media portals. No further directions are required," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said in the judgment passed on November 4.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa was appearing in a petition against the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against businessman Shravan Gupta. He submitted that the matter was listed for hearing on July 16, 2025. It was submitted that certain false, malicious, and defamatory news articles were reported on July 16 and 17, targeting his professional reputation and dignity.

These articles attributed false statements to this court, purportedly made during the course of the hearing on July 16, 2025, he added.

The matter was scheduled for hearing on July 16, 2025, at approximately 11:45 am after being heard, the matter was reserved for judgment, while the connected matters were deferred for hearing on a later date.

However, some media houses, while reporting the proceedings of July 16, falsely projected that adverse observations were made against the Senior Counsel, stating that his conduct of seeking instructions was an act "unbecoming" of a Senior Advocate.

It was also submitted that no such statement was ever made by this Court and does not form part of the judicial Order recorded on July 16.

It was stated that in the first few articles reported on July 16, there is no reference to the alleged remark of this Court.

Subsequently, however, it appeared that with a mala fide intent to personally tarnish the reputation of the learned Senior Counsel, a false and defamatory narrative of the proceedings dated July 16 was circulated to various media houses, who have been reporting the said narrative without even verifying its authenticity, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)